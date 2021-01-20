Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Shuler scores 22; Ole Miss beats Mississippi State 64-46

By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 12:23
Shuler scores 22; Ole Miss beats Mississippi State 64-46

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Devontae Shuler scored 22 points and Mississippi pulled away midway through the second half and beat Mississippi State 64-46 on Tuesday night, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Ole Miss (7-6, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) has won 11 of the last 15 matchups including an 83-58 win at home last season. The teams entered having alternated wins in the last six games.

Shuler finished 8-of-13 shooting with three 3-pointers and three of the Rebels' 10 steals. Jarkel Joiner added 12 points for Ole Miss (7-6, 2-4 Southeastern Conference).

D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 18 points for Mississippi State (9-5, 4-2 Southeastern Conference), which has lost two of its last three. Deivon Smith added 10 points.

Ole Miss took the lead for good midway through the first half and led 29-21 at the break. The Bulldogs pulled to 42-38 with 12:07 to play. The Rebels answered with an 18-4 run, capped by Shuler's jumper, and led 60-42 with about three minutes left.

The Bulldogs shot 18 of 52 (35%) overall that included 10 missed 3-pointers and 12 turnovers.

Ole Miss hosts Texas A&M on Saturday. Mississippi State plays at No. 18 Alabama on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-20 15:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital