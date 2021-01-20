Alexa
AP source: Springer agrees to $150M, 6-year deal with Jays

By RONALD BLUM , AP Baseball Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/20 12:38
NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder George Springer became the most prominent among baseball’s free agents to reach an agreement, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

Springer, who turned 31 in September, is a three-time All-Star who spent his entire seven-season career with Houston and was World Series MVP when the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games for their first title in 2017. The championship was later tainted when it was discovered Houston illicitly stole signs that season.

He hit .265 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season, earning a prorated $7,777,778 from a $21 million salary.

Springer has a .270 career average with 174 home runs and 458 RBIs, including career bests of a a .292 average with 39 homers and 96 RBIs in 2019.

A slow free agent market saw only 21 of 181 players who became free agents following the World Series enter Tuesday with finalized agreements.

