Mitchell scores 28, Jazz beat Pelicans 118-102

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) sits on the bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Tu... New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) sits on the bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) lays the ball up as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, and others defend during the first half of an... New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) lays the ball up as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, and others defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, goes to the basket as New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker defends during the first half of an ... Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, goes to the basket as New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 28 points and seven rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-102 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Mitchell also made four of Utah's 21 3-pointers. Jordan Clarkson added 18 points, six rebounds, and six assists, and reserve Joe Ingles scored 15 points. Rudy Gobert had 13 points, 18 rebounds, and three blocks.

Zion Williamson scored 32 points for New Orleans, and Brandon Ingram had 15. The Pelicans trailed the entire second half after allowing the Jazz to make more than 20 3-pointers for the fourth time in six games.

Williamson gave the Pelicans an early lift in the first half. He converted all five of his first-quarter field goal attempts and capped a 7-0 run with a layup that put New Orleans up 20-18.

Mitchell matched his efficiency. He powered the Jazz offense in the first quarter, scoring 15 points while going 6 for 7 from the field. He converted a three-point play to punctuate an 11-2 run that gave Utah a 29-22 lead.

Mitchell also had a key stretch in the second quarter. He scored and threw a one-handed wraparound pass as he was falling out of bounds out to Bojan Bogdanovic to set up another basket. The two plays bumped Utah back in front 55-49 before halftime.

The Jazz carried that momentum into the third quarter. Utah made 3-pointers on four straight possessions to extend its lead to 73-55.

Utah made eight total 3-pointers during the quarter. Clarkson and Ingles scored the final two on back-to-back possessions to push the Jazz lead to 91-69 heading into the fourth quarter.

TIP INS

Pelicans: Lonzo Ball returned after a three-game absence due to a knee injury. Ball finished with seven points, four assists, and three steals. … Williamson had back-to-back 30-point games for the first time in his NBA career. … New Orleans scored 22 points off 14 Jazz turnovers.

Jazz: Ingles returned after a three-game absence due to Achilles tendon soreness. … Mike Conley had a team-high 10 assists. … Derrick Favors had nine points and seven rebounds in his first game against the Pelicans after spending last season in New Orleans.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Utah on Thursday.

Jazz: Host New Orleans on Thursday.

