By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 12:17
Thorpe lifts UNC Asheville over Gardner-Webb 79-75

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — LJ Thorpe had a season-high 21 points as UNC Asheville edged Gardner-Webb 79-75 on Tuesday night.

Tajion Jones had 18 points and six rebounds for UNC Asheville (8-6, 7-2 Big South Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Evan Clayborne added 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Trent Stephney had 10 points.

D’Maurian Williams had 19 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-9, 2-5). Jamaine Mann and Jacob Falko each added 14 points.

