Harris leads SE Missouri past Tennessee State 63-59

By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 12:15
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Harris had 17 points as Southeast Missouri beat Tennessee State 63-59 on Tuesday night.

Harris shot 10 for 12 from the free-throw line. DQ Nicholas had 11 points and seven rebounds for Southeast Missouri (4-8, 2-4 Ohio Valley Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Manny Patterson added 10 points and three blocks.

Shakem Johnson had 18 points for the Tigers (2-9, 1-7). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 12 points. Ravel Moody had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Tigers on the season. Southeast Missouri defeated Tennessee State 83-79 on Jan. 2.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-20 13:30 GMT+08:00

