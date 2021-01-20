Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US voices support for Taiwan's participation in WHO as observer

US highlights contributions Taiwan could make in terms of COVID-19 response

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/01/20 12:58
WHO Executive Board meeting (Twitter, @WHO photo) 

WHO Executive Board meeting (Twitter, @WHO photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At a World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 19), the United States voiced support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the global body as an observer state.

The 148th session of the Executive Board is taking place online due to the coronavirus from Jan. 18-26. During Tuesday’s session on mental health preparedness and the response to the pandemic, the director of the U.S. Health Department's Office of Global Affairs, Garret Grigsby, pointed out that the coronavirus has and will continue to have both short- and long-term effects on mental health.

In regard to the COVID-19 response, he said the U.S. advocates “a whole of society approach to promote, protect, and care for mental health, ensure widespread availability of emergency mental health and psychosocial support, and support recovery from COVID-19 by building and integrating mental health services for the future.”

When discussing emergency responses, Grigsby stressed:

“We are more effective when we work together and include all experiences and lessons learned to defeat the pandemic and rebuild our economies. The United States highlights in this regard the important contributions Taiwan could make to these discussions as well as other aspects of COVID-19 response if they were allowed to participate fully as an observer to WHO’s technical work.”

The Executive Board is made up of 34 technically qualified members elected to three-year terms. The annual meeting is held in January so that members can set the agenda for the World Health Assembly (WHA) and resolutions to be considered there.

WHO
WHO Executive Board
Garret Grigsby
Taiwan WHO
Taiwan WHO observer
World Health Organization

RELATED ARTICLES

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
2021/01/18 00:31
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to search for pandemic origins
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to search for pandemic origins
2021/01/14 20:30
WHO forces 2 Taiwanese medical groups to go by 'Chinese Taipei'
WHO forces 2 Taiwanese medical groups to go by 'Chinese Taipei'
2021/01/12 12:46
WHO head 'disappointed' over Beijing's barring of investigation team to China
WHO head 'disappointed' over Beijing's barring of investigation team to China
2021/01/06 14:34
A New Year's Taiwan wish list for President Biden: William Stanton
A New Year's Taiwan wish list for President Biden: William Stanton
2020/12/29 17:17

Updated : 2021-01-20 13:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital