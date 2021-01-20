Taiwan Lottery to offer bigger prizes during Lunar New Year holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The jackpots in the three national lotteries will be increased by a total of NT$860 million (US$30.69 million) during the Lunar New Year holiday in February, the Taiwan Lottery Corp. announced Tuesday (Jan. 19).

According to the company, the extra prize money will be up for grabs in the Grand Lottery, Super Lotto, and Bingo Bingo. Drawings for the Grand Lottery will be held daily from Feb. 9 to 21 instead of the usual twice a week, with an additional 360 NT$1 million prizes available between Feb. 9 and 13.

Meanwhile, cash prizes in the Bingo Bingo games will be increased for 16 days in a row starting Feb. 1. An additional NT$200 million will be added to each jackpot in the Super Lotto from Feb. 1 to April 1 if the total prize money falls below NT$300 million for any given draw.

Six special edition Lunar New Year scratch cards were also launched Tuesday, with ticket prices of NT$100, NT$200, NT$500, and NT$1,000. The "NT$10 million Super Red Envelope" version, which sells for NT$1,000 each, has a win/loss ratio of 70 percent and includes NT$10 million and NT$1 million prizes as well as a NT$200,000 Gogoro electric scooter.