Beck scores 17 to carry Miami (Ohio) past Ball St. 81-71

By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 11:07
Beck scores 17 to carry Miami (Ohio) past Ball St. 81-71

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — James Beck scored 17 points with 11 rebounds off the bench to carry Miami (Ohio) to an 81-71 win over Ball State on Tuesday night.

Dalonte Brown had 17 points for Miami (5-4, 2-2 Mid-American Conference), Mekhi Lairy scored 12 and Isaiah Coleman-Lands 10.

Ishmael El-Amin had 17 points for the Cardinals (6-6, 4-3) and K.J. Walton scored 17 with 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-20 13:29 GMT+08:00

