Cloud Comrade Recognised as Rising Star Partner of the Year at the 2020 Microsoft Singapore Partner of the Year Awards

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 January 2021 - Cloud Comrade was announced a winner in the Rising Star category at the 2020 Microsoft Singapore Partner of the Year Awards. Held virtually for the first time, the annual event is a prestigious occasion to celebrate and reward Microsoft partners in Singapore who have demonstrated unique excellence in innovation, driving transformation, and competitive differentiation in the delivery of customer solutions leveraging Microsoft technology.





Cloud Comrade was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Rising Star category. The Singapore Rising Star Partner of the Year Award is a new category introduced to recognise a Partner that has excelled in delivering outstanding business value and revenue growth; or has demonstrated ability to successfully migrate their customers into Microsoft solutions.





Since its inception in 2014, Cloud Comrade has striven to become the best of breed managed cloud service provider by continuously strengthening their cloud capabilities. The company joined the Microsoft Partner Network in 2017, and subsequently became a Microsoft Managed Partner in 2019. In the past one and half years, the company has been steadily growing its Azure competency. Their efforts were lauded by Microsoft in 2020, where they clinched the Gold Cloud Platform competency. To date, the company has attained over 50 Azure certifications.





Commenting on the win, Andy Waroma, Cloud Comrade's co-founder and co-managing director, said, "We are thrilled and honoured to win the Microsoft Singapore Rising Star Partner of the Year Award. It was a challenging year for many of our joint customers but together with Microsoft, we were able to overcome those challenges and help our customers to achieve their objectives. We are thankful to the Microsoft Singapore partner team who supported and encouraged us to achieve greater success in 2020. This accolade underscores Cloud Comrade's commitment to deliver innovative and customised best-in-class solutions to support customers' digital transformation efforts and help them stay ahead of their game."





Awards were presented for 19 categories -- the highest number presented to date -- including three awards for Microsoft partners in APAC. Award finalists and winners were selected based on their solution's positive business impact, their commitment to creating exceptional customer experiences, the strategic value and high impact of their solution on the market, as well as their exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.





"In a year riddled with challenges and economic uncertainties, it is more important than ever that companies are able to innovate and digitally transform to future-proof their businesses. Partners who have worked with us to empower our customers to thrive amidst the chaos of 2020 receive due recognition, and we are pleased to congratulate Cloud Comrade on being selected as Rising Star Partner of the Year at the 2020 Microsoft Singapore Partner of the Year Awards," said Gerald Leo, Director, Commercial Partners and Small Medium Enterprises Group, Microsoft Singapore. "Cloud Comrade is an excellent example of the commitment and innovation we see in our Microsoft Singapore partner community, and we will continue to work with all our partners to bring cutting edge solutions to complex business challenges and provide digital transformation opportunities for our customers."





About Cloud Comrade