Alexa
  1. Home

Italy: Leonardo da Vinci copy handed back to museum that didn't know it had been stolen

By  Deutsche Welle
2021/01/20 01:06
Police found the copy of the famous "Salvator Mundi" during the weekend

Police found the copy of the famous "Salvator Mundi" during the weekend

A 500-year-old oil painting, stolen from a museum in Naples, has been retrieved from an apartment on the edge of Naples, police said Tuesday.

Staff at the San Domenico Maggiore museum were not even aware that the portrait of Christ was missing as it has been closed since the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak hit Italy in the autumn of last year.

The 16th century artwork is believed have been painted by Giacomo Alibrandi — a student of Leonardo da Vinci.

Drawing conclusions

Police said a tip off led them to the apartment on the outskirts of the southern Italian city at the weekend. The officers found the picture hidden in a bedroom cupboard. The 36-year-old owner of the apartment has been detained on suspicion of receiving stolen goods.

Police said it was a "particularly complex operation" to locate the portrait. However, it was discovered thanks to "brilliant and diligent" police work, according to Naples prosecutor Giovanni Melillo.

"There was no complaint on the matter and in fact we contacted the (church museum) prior, which was not aware of its disappearance, as the room where the painting is kept has not been open for three months" due to the coronavirus pandemic, Melillo said.

The portrait is a copy of the famous Salvator Mundi (Saviour of the World), attributed to Leonardo da Vinci himself. The original painting was sold for a record $450 million (€370 million) at an auction in New York in 2017.

jsi/dj (Reuters, AFP)

Updated : 2021-01-20 13:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital