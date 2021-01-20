Alexa
Bolden scores 21 to carry Butler over DePaul 67-53

By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 10:24
CHICAGO (AP) — Jair Bolden had a season-high 21 points as Butler beat DePaul 67-53 on Tuesday night.

Myles Tate had 10 points for Butler (5-7, 4-5 Big East Conference), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Bryce Golden and Chuck Harris had 10 points apiece.

Kobe Elvis had 12 points for the Blue Demons (2-5, 0-5). Charlie Moore added 11 points and Darious Hall had seven rebounds. Javon Freeman-Liberty, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Blue Demons, shot only 11% (1 of 9).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-20 11:59 GMT+08:00

