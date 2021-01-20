Alexa
Oregon State ends USC's 6-game win streak with a 58-56 win

By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 10:46
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jarod Lucas and Ethan Thompson scored 13 points apiece and Oregon State beat Southern California 58-56 on Tuesday night, snapping the Trojans six-game winning streak.

Both teams struggled offensively down the stretch as Oregon State did not make a field goal in the final 3:13 and USC did not score in the last 2:19.

Rodrigue Andela made a pair of foul shots for the Beavers to cap the scoring with 1:49 left. USC's Drew Peterson missed a 3-pointer with five seconds to go.

Roman Silva added 12 points for Oregon State (7-5, 3-3 Pac-12) on 6-for-7 shooting.

Evan Mobley scored 12 points and Peterson added 10 for the Trojans (11-3, 5-2).

Both teams were 20-for-48 (42%) shooting. Oregon State was 6 for 15 (40%) from 3-point range and USC 6 for 20 (30%). The Beavers shot 12 for 14 from the foul line and USC went 10 for 18.

The contest was originally scheduled for Dec. 20 but was postponed due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols within the Trojans’ program.

Oregon State is scheduled to play at No. 21 Oregon on Saturday. USC has two more games this week, facing Stanford on Thursday and California on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

