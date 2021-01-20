Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'grievous mistake': Blinken

Secretary of state nominee says US will give Taiwan 'means to deter aggression, to defend themselves'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/20 11:50
Antony Blinken testifying on Capitol Hill. 

Antony Blinken testifying on Capitol Hill.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President-elect Joe Biden's pick for secretary of state on Tuesday (Jan. 19) told senators that the U.S. will uphold its "longstanding commitment" to Taiwan and warned China that an invasion of that country would be a "grievous mistake."

During a confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken pledged that the U.S. will continue to honor its commitments to Taiwan and provide for its defense. He hinted at efforts to increase Taiwan's participation in international organizations and warned China against taking any military action against the island country.

When asked by Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) if the U.S. should continue to "guarantee Taiwanese democracy," Blinken said that Washington has an "abiding and longstanding and bipartisan commitment to Taiwan and to the Taiwan Relations Act." He stressed that the U.S. needs to ensure Taiwan has the ability "to deter aggression, to defend themselves."

In reference to an expanded role for Taiwan in international organizations, Blinken indicated that efforts would be taken to see "Taiwan even more engaged in the world." He pointed out that Taiwan is "in many ways a model democracy, a strong economy, and a technological powerhouse."

Blinked closed his thoughts on Taiwan by saying that the way Taiwan has handled the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak "has a lot of lessons to teach us."

Graham then stated that if the CCP chose to use military force against Taiwan it would "create great upheaval throughout the world, and they would pay a heavy price." He then asked if Blinken concurred with that statement.

Blinken swiftly responded by saying, "That would be a grievous mistake on their part."

When asked what the U.S. can do to get the CCP's attention over Hong Kong, Blinken lamented that stronger steps had not been taken earlier and pointed out that the draconian national security law and crackdown on media, free speech, and assembly has left freedom and autonomy in the city "in tatters." He emphasized that the U.S. should take in Hong Kong activists trying to flee repression for "standing up for their democratic rights."

When Graham asked if he would agree with outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the Chinese Communist Party has committed genocide against the Ughyur Muslim population, Blinken said: "That would be my judgment as well."

Antony Blinken
invasion of Taiwan
invasion threat
war with China
Chinese invasion
US Taiwan ties
Taiwan US relations
secretary of state nominee
secretary of state

RELATED ARTICLES

China to sanction U.S. officials for 'nasty behavior' over Taiwan
China to sanction U.S. officials for 'nasty behavior' over Taiwan
2021/01/18 19:00
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
2021/01/15 17:45
Mayors of Newark, Taiwan's Taoyuan talk pandemic recovery
Mayors of Newark, Taiwan's Taoyuan talk pandemic recovery
2021/01/14 14:57
President Tsai holds videoconference with US envoy to UN after canceled Taiwan trip
President Tsai holds videoconference with US envoy to UN after canceled Taiwan trip
2021/01/14 14:27
Obama-era official Kurt Campbell picked as Biden’s Asia coordinator
Obama-era official Kurt Campbell picked as Biden’s Asia coordinator
2021/01/14 10:14

Updated : 2021-01-20 11:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster