Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung to roll out joint busking registration service

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three cities in northern Taiwan are joining hands to make performing in public places easier with a new online registration system set to launch on March 1.

Street artists who wish to perform in Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung will be able to do so by registering via the platform in any of the three cities. They will receive a license within eight days after doing so, reported CNA.

According to Taipei’s Department of Cultural Affairs (DOCA), the streamlined service allows buskers to perform at a total of 400 locations across the three municipalities. However, individuals will still need to book the specific place and time slot for their performances ahead of time.

Currently, people wanting to busk in Taipei are required to apply to the DOCA and perform for members of a committee before they can be granted a permit. With the new registration process, authorities of the three cities will minimize their interference in such cultural activities.

More details of the online system will be announced at a joint press conference on Jan. 29, along with the unveiling of the platform’s website.

Meanwhile, buskers are advised to follow the various application rules of individual performance venues. The pedestrian zone around Taipei’s MRT Ximen Station, for example, asks people to apply two weeks prior to their performances, which will be decided via a draw.