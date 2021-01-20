Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung to roll out joint busking registration service

New platform makes street artist license application easier and faster

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/20 10:40
Street performance (Taipei City Department of Cultural Affairs photo)

Street performance (Taipei City Department of Cultural Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three cities in northern Taiwan are joining hands to make performing in public places easier with a new online registration system set to launch on March 1.

Street artists who wish to perform in Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung will be able to do so by registering via the platform in any of the three cities. They will receive a license within eight days after doing so, reported CNA.

According to Taipei’s Department of Cultural Affairs (DOCA), the streamlined service allows buskers to perform at a total of 400 locations across the three municipalities. However, individuals will still need to book the specific place and time slot for their performances ahead of time.

Currently, people wanting to busk in Taipei are required to apply to the DOCA and perform for members of a committee before they can be granted a permit. With the new registration process, authorities of the three cities will minimize their interference in such cultural activities.

More details of the online system will be announced at a joint press conference on Jan. 29, along with the unveiling of the platform’s website.

Meanwhile, buskers are advised to follow the various application rules of individual performance venues. The pedestrian zone around Taipei’s MRT Ximen Station, for example, asks people to apply two weeks prior to their performances, which will be decided via a draw.

street artists
street performances
buskers
busking
Taipei
New Taipei
Keelung
northern Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei’s Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival postponed
New Taipei’s Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival postponed
2021/01/19 21:03
Taipei City Hospital to impose new entry controls from Jan. 20
Taipei City Hospital to impose new entry controls from Jan. 20
2021/01/19 15:53
Taiwan president seeks to negotiate trade deal with UK
Taiwan president seeks to negotiate trade deal with UK
2021/01/19 14:50
Public concerned new skyscraper will block view of Taipei 101 fireworks
Public concerned new skyscraper will block view of Taipei 101 fireworks
2021/01/19 11:52
Taipei landlords caught illegally renting out studios for quarantines
Taipei landlords caught illegally renting out studios for quarantines
2021/01/16 12:59

Updated : 2021-01-20 11:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster