Taiwan, New Zealand sign customs arrangement

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Zealand Commerce and Industry Office in Taipei (NZCIO) has announced that New Zealand and Taiwan have signed a mutual customs arrangement that streamlines mutual import and export processes.

According to an NZCIO press release issued Tuesday, the new agreement “enables recognition” of authorized economic operator programs (AEO) operating in the New Zealand and Taiwan markets. These programs "help exporters minimize customs delays at international borders and to get priority in recovering from trade disruptions."

New Zealand’s AEO, the “Secure Exports Scheme,” meets global supply chain security standards set by the World Customs Organization, the press release stated. According to the New Zealand Customs Service, partners from mutually recognized countries are seen as “low-security risk.”

NZCIO Acting Director Aimee Jephson said the scheme is another way to support Taiwan-New Zealand trade relations after a challenging year for exporters. Jephson noted that "This arrangement will help to facilitate the movement of goods from New Zealand to Taiwan, by streamlining the processes required with less intervention at both borders.”

New Zealand currently has similar arrangements with Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and the U.S.