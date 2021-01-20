Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Harmon, Harkless lead Oklahoma to 76-50 win over K-State

By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 09:47
Kansas State forward Davion Bradford (21) grabs a rebound in front of Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath, right, during the first half of an NCAA college bask...

Kansas State forward Davion Bradford (21) grabs a rebound in front of Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath, right, during the first half of an NCAA college bask...

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — De’Vion Harmon scored 16 points, Elijah Harkless had eight points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals and Oklahoma beat Kansas State 76-50 on Tuesday night, handing the Wildcats their fifth-straight loss.

Oklahoma closed the first half on a 15-2 run — with nine points by Harmon — for a 32-24 lead. Harmon and Harkless made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions as Oklahoma took its first double-digit lead during a 14-4 spurt to open the second half.

Oklahoma scored 20 points off 20 Kansas State turnovers.

Alondes Williams added 13 points and Kur Kuath had 12 points and five blocks for Oklahoma (8-4, 4-3 Big 12), which was coming off an 82-46 victory over TCU on Jan. 12. Austin Reaves had eight points points and seven assists.

DaJuan Gordon scored 13 points for Kansas State (5-10, 1-6) and Selton Miguel had 11. Mike McGuirl, averaging a team-high 12.4 points, was held to three points on 1-of-9 shooting. Antonio Gordon grabbed 11 rebounds.

Oklahoma's next four games are against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 poll. The Sooners are scheduled to play No. 9 Kansas on Saturday, followed by No. 5 Texas, No. 18 Alabama and 12th-ranked Texas Tech on Feb. 1. Kansas State is set to host No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-20 11:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster