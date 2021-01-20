Alexa
McDonough returns to Atlanta United's front office

By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 08:43
ATLANTA (AP) — Paul McDonough has returned to Atlanta United as vice president of soccer operations.

The MLS team announced the rehiring of McDonough on Tuesday after he spent two years as Inter Miami's sporting director.

McDonough returns to the role he held in Atlanta from 2016-18, becoming a key player in the club's dynamic entry into MLS.

United set numerous attendance records and captured the MLS Cup championship in just its second season in 2018.

McDonough left after the championship to lead Inter Miami's entry into MLS as an expansion team this past year. The club went 7-13-3 and made the MLS playoffs in its pandemic-affected debut season.

Atlanta United, meanwhile, fell on hard times in 2020. The club fired coach Frank de Boer and missed the playoffs for the first time.

“Paul was a key part of our team as we built Atlanta United and we’re delighted to have him back in the organization,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said in a statement. “Paul brings a vast knowledge of the game, but more importantly he is a great cultural fit who complements our front office."

McDonough will report to technical director Carlos Bocanegra and take a leading role in managing the salary cap.

McDonough previously worked with Orlando City, helping the club transition to its inaugural season in MLS. He began his career in college coaching, serving as an assistant at Wake Forest, South Carolina and UConn.

