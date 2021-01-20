Alexa
Advanced Energy Expands Market-Leading RF Power Generator to Meet Critical Needs of Semiconductor and Industrial Manufacturers

By Advanced Energy, Media OutReach
2021/01/20 09:30

The Paramount HP 10013 power generator broadens AE’s Paramount product family, delivering higher power to speed processes and improve yield

DENVER, COLORADO - Media OutReach - 20 January 2021 - Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) -- a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions -- today expands its flagship Paramount® RF (radio frequency) power generator product family with the introduction of the new Paramount HP 10013 power generator.


Designed for semiconductor and industrial thin film applications, Paramount HP 10013 builds on AE's industry-leading power delivery systems for plasma applications, including conductor etch, dielectric etch, deposition, sputtering and ion implantation. The Paramount HP 10013 adds higher power 10 kW capabilities to the Paramount 13.56 MHz platform, with the ability to deliver high impulse energy with low average power for accurate and repeatable pulsed power. The higher power increases plasma density and ion energy that enable faster and deeper etching and faster deposition processes, addressing the requirements for leading-edge high aspect ratio devices and new emerging applications.


"With ICs now a part of nearly every product in consumer, entertainment, manufacturing, computing, transportation and many other markets, our industry is faced with a much wider range of applications, as well as challenges, for precision process power," said Peter Gillespie, senior vice president, semiconductor and computing products, Advanced Energy. "AE's Paramount product family pioneered pulsing RF with the industry's first commercially viable, all-digital RF power supplies. By introducing the higher power solution, AE enables our customers' innovation in creating more complex, three-dimensional architectures and new materials."


The Paramount platform's digital architecture provides precise power management and streamlines new function integration without the need for hardware changes. Full digital control provides dynamic, real-time detection of plasma changes and delivers high-power output with repeatable performance. The digital interface enables synchronization with other RF power generators and provides seamless connection to AE's market-leading line of Navigator and Navigator II digital matching networks, together, the most widely used plasma power delivery solution in the semiconductor industry.


For detailed technical specifications, visit the Paramount family product page.


About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.


Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.


Updated : 2021-01-20 10:27 GMT+08:00

