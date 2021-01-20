Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 06:58
Florida facility plans alternate NFL combine for players

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida-based performance facility founded by former star wide receiver Brandon Marshall will try to help fill the void left by the NFL not allowing in-person workouts for the scouting combine because of the coronavirus pandemic.

House of Athlete announced Tuesday the performance facility will be hosting its own combine for players preparing for this year's draft. Up to 50 players will have the chance from March 3-5 to show off their skills for NFL teams, with the event expected to be broadcast live.

The NFL told its teams Monday that the league won't allow in-person workouts due to health and safety precautions because of COVID-19 concerns. The NFL combine is typically held in Indianapolis in late February. Any workouts this year will take place on the individual pro days on college campuses. Interviews of prospects and psychological testing and assessments will be done virtually.

Marshall said House of Athlete, located in Weston, Florida, is aiming to safely provide a full range of scouting activities and more at its facility.

“We look forward to helping these young players achieve their dreams of playing in the NFL and showcasing our facility at the same time,” said Marshall, who had 970 receptions over 13 seasons. “We feel we are one of the best performance venues in the country and we can’t wait to bring out the best of these athletes for everyone to see.”

Marshall founded House of Athlete in 2019, and the facility's combine will be run by Mo Wells, HOA's director of pro performance. The combine will cap HOA's Path to the Draft series.

