Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/20 06:04
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday, recovering some of last week’s losses and pulling closer to their record highs.

Technology, communication services and health care stocks accounted for much of the rally, though energy sector companies notched the biggest gain. Household goods makers, real estate and utilities were the only laggards.

Markets have been rising on enthusiasm about a coming economic recovery as COVID-19 vaccines roll out and expectations that Washington will soon try to deliver another round of economic stimulus.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 30.66 points, or 0.8%, to 3,798.91.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 116.26 points, or 0.4%, to 30,930.52.

The Nasdaq composite gained 198.68 points, or 1.5%, to 13,197.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 27.94 points, or 1.3%, to 2,151.14.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 42.84 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 324.04 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 308.90 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 176.28 points, or 8.9%.

Updated : 2021-01-20 08:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster