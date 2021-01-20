Alexa
Martin scores 24 to lift Towson past UNC Wilmington 78-74

By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 05:36
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Zane Martin had 24 points as Towson narrowly beat UNC Wilmington 78-74 on Tuesday.

Charles Thompson had 17 points for Towson (3-5, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Solomon Uyaelunmo added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Jason Gibson had 10 points.

Mike Okauru scored a career-high 25 points for the Seahawks (6-5, 0-2). Jamahri Harvey scored a season-high 21 points, and Joe Pridgen had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jaylen Sims, who led the Seahawks in scoring entering the contest with 19 points per game, scored only four points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Seahawks on the season. Towson defeated UNC Wilmington 72-69 on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

