By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 05:20
Western Union, Coherent rise; PetMed, NOV fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Western Union Co., up 44 cents to $22.37.

The money transfer company will offer its services at Walmart locations across the U.S.

NOV Inc., down 87 cents to $13.88.

The oil and gas industry supplier warned investors that revenue and profits for 2020 will fall short of its forecasts.

FMC Corp., down $3.48 to $116.57.

The chemicals manufacturer trimmed its fourth-quarter financial forecasts because of supply chain disruptions.

Coherent Inc., up $45.06 to $197.01.

Lumentum is buying the laser maker for about $5.7 billion in cash-and-stock.

Lithium Americas Corp., up $6.29 to $26.82.

The lithium mining company received U.S. regulatory approval for a mine in Nevada.

PetMed Express Inc., down $4.40 to $30.33.

The veterinary pharmacy's fiscal third-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

MGM Resorts International, up 73 cents to $30.53.

The casino operator abandoned an effort to buy U.K.-based sports betting company Entain.

General Motors Co., up $4.87 to $54.84.

The automaker is partnering with Microsoft for the development of self-driving vehicles.

Updated : 2021-01-20 07:24 GMT+08:00

