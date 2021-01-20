Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/20 04:48
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 62 cents to $52.98 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose $1.15 to $55.90 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $1.54 a gallon. February heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.60 a gallon. February natural gas fell 19 cents to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $10.30 to $1,840.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 45 cents to $25.32 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents to $3.63 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.87 Japanese yen from 103.69 yen. The euro rose to $1.2126 from $1.2079

Updated : 2021-01-20 07:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei