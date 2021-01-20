Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 23 Syracuse women use 27-9 4th quarter to beat Tar Heels

By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 04:09
No. 23 Syracuse women use 27-9 4th quarter to beat Tar Heels

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kiara Lewis scored 10 of her 23 points in Syracuse's 27-9 fourth quarter, freshman Tiana Mangakahia had 19 points and 13 assists, and the No. 23 Orange rallied past North Carolina 88-76 on Tuesday.

Emily Engstler closed the third quarter with a 3-pointer to pull Syracuse within 67-61, and Mangakahia capped a 7-0 run to open the fourth to give the Orange the lead. North Carolina was within 80-76 with 4:48 remaining, but did not score again.

Mangakahia and Engstler, who had 11 points and 13 rebounds, each had a double-double for the second-straight game. Kamilla Cardoso added 10 points. a career-high 16 boards and four blocks, and Priscilla Williams also scored 11 points with nine rebounds for Syracuse (7-1, 4-1 ACC).

Janelle Bailey led North Carolina (7-5, 2-5) with 22 points. Stephanie Watts had 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Alyssa Ustby scored 13 points. The Tar Heels handed Syracuse its only loss of the season, 92-68, on Dec. 17.

Syracuse is scheduled to play No. 1 Louisville on Thursday and Clemson on Sunday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-20 05:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei