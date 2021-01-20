Alexa
EPL looks into claim West Brom agreed not to play Snodgrass

By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 03:58
West Bromwich Albion's Robert Snodgrass, left, challenges Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto during the English Premier League soccer match between W...

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League is looking into why West Ham apparently struck an agreement with West Bromwich Albion for Robert Snodgrass not to play in Tuesday's game as part of the winger's transfer between the two clubs.

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce disclosed details of the transfer to his relegation-threatened team two weeks ago to explain the absence of Snodgrass.

“That was an agreement between the clubs that this game he would not be allowed to play," Allardyce told broadcaster BT Sport ahead of the match in east London. "We could only get the deal done with that agreement.”

West Ham is portraying it as a “gentleman's agreement” rather than a formal part of the transfer.

But that could conflict with Premier League regulations which state that “no club shall enter into a contract which enables any other party to that contract to acquire the ability materially to influence its policies or the performance of its teams in league matches.” ___

Updated : 2021-01-20 05:52 GMT+08:00

