Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Blazers guard CJ McCollum has fracture in left foot

By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 01:03
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, left, drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum during the second half of an NBA basketball game in ...
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum shoots against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday,...

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, left, drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum during the second half of an NBA basketball game in ...

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum shoots against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday,...

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a hairline fracture in his left foot, the team said.

McCollum will wear a walking boot and be reevaluated in four weeks. He was injured Saturday during a game against the Atlanta Hawks.

McCollum was averaging a career-best 26.7 points, as well as five assists, per game when he got injured.

McCollum's injury is the latest to befall the Blazers. Center Jusuf Nurkic fractured his wrist during a game last week against the Indiana Pacers and is out indefinitely.

In his eighth NBA season, McCollum was first thought to have a sprain but the team said additional imaging showed a hairline fracture to the lateral cuneiform.

It was unclear when he was injured but it appeared that Atlanta's Clint Capela stepped on his foot following a layup in the opening quarter. The Blazers went on to win the game 112-106.

Rodney Hood took McCollum's place in Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, finishing with 21 points in Portland's 125-104 loss.

Nurkic was averaging 9.8 points and 7.7. assists before he was injured. Enes Kanter has started in his absence.

The Blazers are also missing forward Zach Collins, who is expected to be out several months after ankle surgery in December.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-20 02:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei