Club World Cup Draw

ZURICH (AP) — Draw Tuesday for the Club World Cup:

FIRST ROUND

Feb. 1

Al-Duhail (Qatar) vs. Auckland City (New Zealand) (Auckland City has withdrawn)

SECOND ROUND

Feb. 4

Tigres (Mexico) vs. Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea)

Al-Duhail (Qatar) vs. Al Ahly (Egypt)

FIFTH PLACE

Feb. 7

Tigres-Ulsan Hyundai loser vs. Al-Duhail-Al Ahly loser

SEMIFINALS

Feb. 7

Palmeiras (Brazil) or Santos (Brazil) vs. Tigres-Ulsan Hyundai winner

Feb. 8

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Al-Duhail-Al Ahly winner

THIRD PLACE

Feb. 11

Semifinal losers

FINAL

Feb. 11

Semifinal winners