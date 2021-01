The Latest: 3 new Dem senators to be sworn in after Biden

U.S. Senator-elect Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., joins artist Brandon Litman to spray paint a campaign poster after Georgia's Senate runoff race on Saturday, Jan... U.S. Senator-elect Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., joins artist Brandon Litman to spray paint a campaign poster after Georgia's Senate runoff race on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks in San Francisco. California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Se... FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks in San Francisco. California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, as the state's next U.S. senator to fill the seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Steel fencing and barb wire surround the Capitol building as security is heightened ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Tuesda... Steel fencing and barb wire surround the Capitol building as security is heightened ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Tuesday, Jan.19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Capitol police walk past a poster seeking information on individuals who attacked the Capitol building, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. Securit... Capitol police walk past a poster seeking information on individuals who attacked the Capitol building, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. Security n been heightened ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Members of the military band participate in a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect K... Members of the military band participate in a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

A view from the lower west terrace door as preparations are made prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Bi... A view from the lower west terrace door as preparations are made prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

A stand-in for President-elect Joe Biden, center, stands in the President's Room of the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal for the 59th Presidential Inau... A stand-in for President-elect Joe Biden, center, stands in the President's Room of the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal for the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

U.S. Army National Guard soldiers walk along K Street near Black Lives Matter Plaza, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) U.S. Army National Guard soldiers walk along K Street near Black Lives Matter Plaza, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Federal K-9 units prepare for a security sweep in preparation for the inauguration ceremonies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. P... Federal K-9 units prepare for a security sweep in preparation for the inauguration ceremonies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president on Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, campaigns for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossof... FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, campaigns for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, not pictured, in Atlanta. Sen.-elect Warnock shares more than a party with Biden: Both Democrats made faith a central part of their political identity on the campaign trail — and their victories are emboldening religious liberals. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Joe Biden's presidential inauguration (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Three new Democratic senators are set to be sworn into office after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.

The arrival of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Alex Padilla of California will give Democrats a working majority in the Senate — split 50-50, with the new vice president, Kamala Harris, as the tie-breaking vote.

A person granted anonymity to discuss the planning tells The Associated Press that Harris is set to deliver the oath of office to the three Democrats after she is sworn in during the inauguration as vice president.

Warnock and Ossoff defeated Republican senators earlier this month. The Georgia secretary of state is expected to certify those results Tuesday.

Padilla has been tapped by California’s governor to fill Harris’ remaining term in the Senate.

— By Lisa Mascaro.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN’S INAUGURATION:

When Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts leads President-elect Joe Biden in the oath of office, security will be unusually tight following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and inaugural events will be curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more:

— Inaugural event to celebrate resiliency of Black Americans

— Biden, Harris take break from inaugural prep to mark MLK Day

— Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp

___

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

10:35 a.m.

Two U.S. Army National Guard members are being removed from the security mission to secure Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration. A U.S. Army official and a senior U.S. intelligence official say the two National Guard members have been found to have ties to fringe right group militias.

No plot against Biden was found.

The Army official and the intelligence official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity due to Defense Department media regulations. They did not say what fringe group the Guard members belonged to or what unit they served in.

Contacted by the AP on Tuesday, the National Guard Bureau referred questions to the U.S. Secret Service and said, “Due to operational security, we do not discuss the process nor the outcome of the vetting process for military members supporting the inauguration.”

The Secret Service told the AP on Monday it would not comment on if any National Guard members had been pulled from securing the inauguration for operational security reasons.

— By James LaPorta, reporting from Delray Beach, Florida.

___

9:45 a.m.

Joe Biden will strike a unity theme before his inauguration as president on Wednesday by worshipping with Congress’ top four Republican and Democratic leaders.

The Democratic president-elect has talked throughout the campaign and the post-election period about his goal of uniting a sharply divided country.

Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, on Tuesday retweeted a post that said Biden had quietly extended invitations to Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and to Republicans Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy to accompany him to a Mass at St. Matthew’s Cathedral.

Spokespeople for Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell and McCarthy confirm they are accompanying Biden.

Sen. Chris Coons tells CNN the church service is “an important part of respecting tradition.”

Coons is a Democrat from Biden’s home state of Delaware. He says the service is a “reminder of who Joe is and who we are as a nation that’s hopeful and optimistic.”