Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By  Associated Press
2021/01/19 23:06
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

THROUGH JANUARY 18

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 2 120 0 .00
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 1 60 0 .00
Vitek Vanecek Washington 1 60 1 1.00
Jake Allen Montreal 1 59 1 1.02
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 1 59 1 1.02
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 2 129 3 1.40
Tuukka Rask Boston 2 123 3 1.46
Juuse Saros Nashville 2 120 3 1.50
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 2 119 3 1.51
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 3 1.54
Jaroslav Halak Boston 1 64 2 1.88
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 3 181 6 1.99
Chris Driedger Florida 1 60 2 2.00
Robin Lehner Vegas 2 119 4 2.02
John Gibson Anaheim 3 177 6 2.03
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 2 118 4 2.03
Jonathan Bernier Detroit 1 59 2 2.03
James Reimer Carolina 1 59 2 2.03
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 2 117 4 2.05
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 1 57 2 2.11

___

Goaltenders Win Record

Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Cam Talbot Minnesota 3 185 2 1 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 3 181 2 0 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 3 180 2 1 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 3 160 2 1 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 3 147 2 1 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 2 120 2 0 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 2 120 2 0 0
Robin Lehner Vegas 2 119 2 0 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 2 119 2 0 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record

Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 2 120 0 51 1.000 2 0 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 1 60 0 23 1.000 1 0 0
Vitek Vanecek Washington 1 60 1 30 .968 1 0 0
Jake Allen Montreal 1 59 1 25 .962 1 0 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 2 120 3 71 .959 2 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 1 59 1 21 .955 1 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 2 129 3 62 .954 1 0 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 2 119 3 57 .950 2 0 0
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 2 117 4 67 .944 1 1 0
James Reimer Carolina 1 59 2 31 .939 1 0 0
John Gibson Anaheim 3 177 6 89 .937 1 1 1
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 3 181 6 87 .935 2 0 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 1 64 2 29 .935 0 0 1
Jonathan Bernier Detroit 1 59 2 29 .935 1 0 0
Thomas Greiss Detroit 2 115 5 66 .930 0 2 0
Robin Lehner Vegas 2 119 4 50 .926 2 0 0
Chris Driedger Florida 1 60 2 25 .926 1 0 0
Cam Talbot Minnesota 3 185 7 87 .926 2 1 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 2 118 4 49 .925 1 1 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 2 123 3 36 .923 1 1 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record

Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 2 120 2 2 0 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 3 181 1 2 0 1
John Gibson Anaheim 3 177 1 1 1 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 2 118 1 1 1 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 1 1 1 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 1 60 1 1 0 0

Updated : 2021-01-20 01:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei