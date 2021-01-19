Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By  Associated Press
2021/01/19 23:09
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Jack Eichel Buffalo 3 0 6 6 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.0
Taylor Hall Buffalo 3 1 5 6 1 0 1 0 0 4 25.0
John Tavares Toronto 4 3 3 6 2 2 3 0 0 17 17.6
Mitchell Marner Toronto 4 3 3 6 1 4 0 0 1 7 42.9
Tomas Hertl San Jose 3 3 3 6 -3 2 2 0 0 6 50.0
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 4 0 5 5 2 0 0 0 0 11 0.0
Mark Stone Vegas 3 1 4 5 5 0 0 0 1 4 25.0
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 2 2 3 5 3 0 1 0 0 9 22.2
Jeff Petry Montreal 3 2 3 5 3 0 1 0 0 8 25.0
William Nylander Toronto 4 2 3 5 0 2 1 0 0 6 33.3
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina 3 3 2 5 2 2 1 0 0 7 42.9
Connor McDavid Edmonton 4 3 2 5 -1 4 1 0 1 17 17.6
Travis Konecny Philadelphia 3 3 2 5 4 0 1 0 0 7 42.9
Sean Monahan Calgary 3 1 3 4 0 0 1 0 1 7 14.3
Auston Matthews Toronto 4 1 3 4 -1 0 1 0 1 21 4.8
Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota 3 1 3 4 2 2 0 0 1 7 14.3
Joel Farabee Philadelphia 3 1 3 4 -1 0 0 0 0 8 12.5
Jeff Carter Los Angeles 2 1 3 4 2 2 0 0 0 11 9.1
Johnny Gaudreau Calgary 3 2 2 4 0 0 1 0 0 7 28.6
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 2 2 2 4 0 2 1 0 0 4 50.0

Updated : 2021-01-20 01:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei