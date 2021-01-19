Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2021/01/19 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 19, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;30;25;Humid;30;25;SSW;8;84%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;Sunny and nice;26;15;WNW;5;63%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;8;1;A morning shower;7;-3;NNW;10;73%;47%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;16;10;Increasing clouds;19;12;SW;11;44%;18%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;11;7;Spotty showers;9;6;S;33;76%;87%;0

Anchorage, United States;A snow shower;-1;-5;A snow shower;0;-3;SE;6;77%;80%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;18;-2;Mostly sunny, cooler;8;-2;WNW;9;41%;50%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, colder;-8;-21;Breezy in the p.m.;-11;-18;SW;22;70%;33%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;22;E;9;69%;68%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, but chilly;8;2;Mostly sunny;12;7;W;8;55%;2%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;23;15;A morning shower;19;14;W;23;57%;60%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, nice and warm;21;10;Partly sunny, nice;19;4;WNW;12;46%;30%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;22;E;9;73%;46%;3

Bangalore, India;Sunshine, pleasant;27;15;Rather cloudy;29;17;ESE;8;55%;6%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;Partly sunny;31;19;SSW;8;47%;0%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;9;Breezy;13;9;WSW;24;78%;29%;1

Beijing, China;Clouds breaking;-2;-8;Plenty of sunshine;4;-6;WNW;8;49%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cold;2;0;Partly sunny;7;1;SSE;8;69%;20%;2

Berlin, Germany;Snow and rain;3;3;Cloudy and milder;8;6;SSW;17;69%;33%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;20;6;Partly sunny, nice;21;6;SE;9;49%;57%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;17;Nice with some sun;27;18;ENE;13;54%;35%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as cold;4;-1;Partly sunny;4;2;ESE;10;88%;6%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of a.m. rain;9;5;Showers around;9;7;SSW;24;60%;87%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Very cold;-4;-6;Not as cold;2;-2;WSW;11;64%;39%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Not as cold;3;0;Partly sunny;8;2;S;8;72%;31%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;32;21;Plenty of sun;32;20;E;12;48%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;30;20;A shower in the a.m.;29;20;ESE;9;47%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;5;-4;Mostly sunny;10;4;WNW;7;56%;40%;3

Cairo, Egypt;A passing shower;18;9;Partly sunny;17;7;NNW;19;46%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;26;15;Sunny and warmer;27;17;SSE;24;56%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid;28;20;Clouds and sun, nice;28;19;ESE;5;56%;8%;8

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;31;23;An afternoon shower;30;23;NE;10;72%;44%;4

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. snow;-2;-8;Windy in the p.m.;1;-1;SW;25;64%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Inc. clouds;32;23;Cloudy;30;23;NNE;14;78%;41%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;3;2;Periods of rain;6;5;SW;22;89%;84%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;23;18;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;NNE;18;58%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Occasional rain;11;7;Cloudy;12;11;SSW;7;66%;44%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;32;25;Partly sunny;33;25;NNE;22;67%;31%;9

Delhi, India;Fog will lift;19;10;Plenty of sun;19;9;W;15;77%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cold;2;-3;Partly sunny;14;1;SSW;11;27%;4%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;24;18;A shower in places;25;17;SSE;10;76%;78%;4

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;WNW;9;78%;85%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A soaking rain;11;5;Cooler with rain;5;1;W;13;90%;87%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with some sun;13;-5;Sunshine and cooler;8;-5;NNE;16;29%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;15;11;Rain;16;14;W;28;77%;94%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Plenty of sunshine;21;12;Partly sunny;21;17;SSE;6;63%;28%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;25;16;Humid with a t-storm;26;16;NE;8;82%;80%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;Partly sunny;25;17;ENE;20;58%;1%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Snow at times;0;-7;A bit of p.m. snow;-6;-7;SE;18;83%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;28;21;Periods of sun;32;23;SE;6;52%;25%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;20;14;Nice with some sun;22;17;ENE;14;63%;33%;5

Honolulu, United States;Downpours, breezy;26;21;A couple of showers;27;22;ENE;18;68%;85%;3

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Sunny and nice;29;17;SSE;6;55%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;21;5;Plenty of sun;19;4;NNW;13;53%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cold;1;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;4;4;SSW;16;71%;43%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;Spotty showers;29;24;N;12;76%;81%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;Some sun, pleasant;25;20;NNW;19;37%;3%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;Mostly sunny;30;15;NE;9;40%;22%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;12;-6;Sunny and cooler;6;-6;S;9;45%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;26;11;Sunny and nice;27;12;NW;7;54%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;5;Hazy sunshine;17;5;SW;8;67%;9%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy in the p.m.;31;14;Sunny, breezy, nice;28;14;N;28;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Frigid;-10;-13;Not as cold;-2;-3;S;11;46%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;25;Afternoon showers;30;25;NE;9;67%;96%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;N;8;66%;77%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;26;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;WSW;8;65%;31%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;WNW;6;65%;66%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny intervals;13;4;Brief p.m. showers;12;4;E;12;71%;85%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;32;23;SSW;9;74%;9%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;26;20;Clouds and sun, nice;26;20;SSE;14;69%;66%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower in the p.m.;13;12;A little rain;15;11;W;17;83%;84%;1

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;12;10;Spotty showers;10;5;S;34;87%;84%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Windy, not as warm;20;13;Partly sunny;23;12;NNE;12;38%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Some brightening;31;24;Variable cloudiness;31;25;S;10;60%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Increasing clouds;8;0;A touch of rain;7;5;SW;10;86%;83%;1

Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;32;27;Clouds and sun;31;27;NNE;13;63%;37%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of t-storms;27;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;24;E;8;87%;78%;3

Manila, Philippines;A couple of showers;28;24;Downpours;28;24;WNW;6;79%;100%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy with clearing;21;11;Sunny and warmer;27;16;SW;15;40%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine, a shower;23;10;Clouds and sun;23;10;WNW;7;47%;39%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;Partly sunny;24;16;NE;16;53%;0%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Frigid with some sun;-9;-17;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-5;S;15;52%;85%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;ENE;21;63%;24%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;Sunny and nice;26;18;ENE;12;68%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;-7;-11;A snow shower;-7;-14;W;25;73%;73%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;-12;-14;Low clouds and cold;-10;-16;SW;9;73%;34%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;32;23;Sunny and nice;32;22;N;13;45%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;26;14;Some sun, pleasant;27;14;N;15;45%;8%;6

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;6;-1;Winds subsiding;4;-3;NW;36;46%;41%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sunshine;13;3;Mostly sunny;11;2;WNW;13;50%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder with a flurry;-18;-31;Cold with sunshine;-23;-25;E;6;83%;72%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy, cold;5;-3;Mostly sunny, chilly;6;0;E;6;62%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;-2;-3;An icy mix;1;1;NNE;11;86%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;P.M. snow showers;-7;-11;Breezy and colder;-10;-15;E;24;74%;63%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;ENE;15;75%;81%;12

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;NNW;16;69%;44%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;Clouds and sun, nice;30;23;ENE;12;67%;39%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;7;4;Cloudy;11;5;SSW;19;52%;72%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;36;20;Sunny and nice;30;20;S;18;53%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;29;20;Sun and clouds;32;22;NW;11;46%;2%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NE;16;79%;69%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;19;Some sun;32;20;SE;8;50%;21%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow, then rain;2;2;Milder;7;0;SE;13;68%;10%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;-2;-14;Mostly sunny;4;-7;ESE;6;16%;6%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;20;10;Afternoon showers;20;10;ESE;13;63%;93%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;17;8;Breezy;17;12;WSW;24;77%;75%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;A shower or two;29;25;ESE;13;73%;87%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;0;-3;Chilly with sunshine;-2;-4;NNE;22;60%;31%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy, cold;-7;-14;A bit of snow, cold;-5;-6;SSE;21;83%;93%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;25;Mainly cloudy;32;25;NNE;11;58%;4%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, not as warm;22;12;Sunny, nice and warm;26;10;WNW;17;25%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;11;4;A passing shower;12;7;SE;11;74%;80%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A flurry;-4;-10;Clearing;-6;-13;SE;10;74%;66%;1

San Francisco, United States;Windy;21;9;Sunshine;17;8;NW;10;51%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;25;18;A t-storm in spots;26;18;ENE;22;65%;74%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;22;E;18;71%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a shower;30;19;Partly sunny;30;19;N;16;59%;4%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;26;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;NW;8;13%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;33;13;Mostly sunny;33;15;SSW;10;37%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly cloudy;31;23;A few showers, humid;30;23;N;18;76%;81%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cooler;12;10;Rain;13;10;WSW;15;92%;95%;1

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;9;3;Mostly cloudy;8;4;NE;6;72%;30%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-7;Milder;8;0;E;5;13%;5%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;11;6;Cloudy and mild;14;7;SSE;20;71%;62%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;30;24;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;N;16;73%;68%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-7;Not as cold;5;-5;SSW;10;63%;7%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;27;24;Mostly sunny;28;23;E;20;71%;27%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain/snow showers;1;0;Snow to rain;4;4;SW;15;80%;82%;0

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;21;16;Mostly cloudy;22;15;NE;18;55%;8%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;21;16;Sunny and warmer;24;17;ESE;19;65%;3%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;-1;-10;A bit of p.m. snow;-6;-6;SE;17;68%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;17;6;Partly sunny;16;2;NE;9;65%;0%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;3;-3;Breezy in the p.m.;2;-3;WNW;22;55%;4%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;13;1;Mostly sunny;10;1;NE;8;29%;61%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy with rain;16;7;Morning showers;18;8;NW;22;73%;73%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny, but chilly;8;1;Partly sunny;13;6;ESE;7;53%;67%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;7;-3;Mostly sunny, chilly;6;1;NE;12;45%;7%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with flurries;1;-5;A few flurries;-2;-3;SSW;19;58%;78%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sun and some clouds;16;9;Mostly cloudy;18;10;S;7;52%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;16;6;Nice with sunshine;20;9;SSW;13;49%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-11;-20;Hazy sunshine;-2;-19;NNW;6;50%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;8;2;A thick cloud cover;6;2;NNE;4;70%;38%;1

Vienna, Austria;Snow to rain;6;0;Partly sunny, milder;9;0;E;7;65%;2%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;26;14;Sunshine and nice;26;16;E;5;49%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bitterly cold;-12;-14;A bit of snow;-3;-3;SSW;19;64%;90%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow, not as cold;-1;-3;A little a.m. rain;3;1;SSW;15;94%;62%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;20;14;Very windy;18;14;NW;49;57%;15%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sunshine;33;20;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;SW;8;58%;3%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Colder with snow;0;-7;Mostly cloudy;-2;-14;ENE;4;82%;32%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-01-19 22:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei