Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Amateur clubs cleared to play in French Cup

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/19 17:38
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wearing a protective face mask during the warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Sheff...

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wearing a protective face mask during the warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Sheff...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The French soccer federation says amateur clubs will take part in this year’s French Cup after the ministry of sports agreed to the move amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The federation says amateur teams in France and overseas territories involved in the 104th edition of the yearly tournament have been allowed to resume training immediately.

The federation says the decision will ensure “the smooth running of a competition emblematic of the unity of French soccer.”

All matches will be played without fans and in the afternoon to avoid a clash with the nationwide 6 p.m. curfew. Players will undergo tests two to three days before each game and will have another test on the day of the match.

No matches will be postponed if there is a COVID-19 outbreak at a specific club. Teams will instead be forced to forfeit.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-19 19:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei