Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech

By  REUTERS
2021/01/19 22:30
(Geely photo)

(Geely photo)

China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, which owns Volvo Cars and holds 9.7% of Daimler, said on Tuesday (Jan. 19) it has signed an agreement with Tencent Holdings Ltd to develop smart vehicle cockpit and autonomous driving.

In the latest such partnership in the fast-evolving sector, the companies will jointly develop smart car cockpits to have more mobile and mobility service applications, and explore testing of autonomous driving, Geely said in a statement.

The deal with Tencent, which has investments in EV makers including Tesla and Nio, is developing smart car technologies, is the third recent partnership by Hangzhou-based Geely with companies involved in the tech sector.

Geely said this month it would launch a smart electric vehicle (EV) company with Baidu Inc and later that it would form a separate venture with Foxconn to provide contract manufacturing for automakers.

Geely
Tencent
smart vehicle
electric car
electric vehicle

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Pegatron teams up with Tesla on charging stations
Taiwan's Pegatron teams up with Tesla on charging stations
2021/01/15 18:22
Foxconn ventures into Chinese electric vehicle market
Foxconn ventures into Chinese electric vehicle market
2021/01/13 17:46
U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban -sources
U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban -sources
2021/01/07 09:52
China drops 76ers NBA broadcasts in protest of Daryl Morey's hiring
China drops 76ers NBA broadcasts in protest of Daryl Morey's hiring
2020/12/30 18:17
China steps up Internet sector scrutiny, fines deals involving Alibaba, Tencent
China steps up Internet sector scrutiny, fines deals involving Alibaba, Tencent
2020/12/14 22:00

Updated : 2021-01-19 23:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital