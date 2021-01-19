Alexa
Chaos as snow hits Japanese highway, 134 cars in crashes; one dead

By  REUTERS
2021/01/19 19:00
(Twitter photo)

At least 134 cars were involved in a series of crashes in Japan on Tuesday (Jan. 19) when a snowstorm struck a stretch of highway and one person was killed and a dozen hurt in the chaos.

The crashes occurred on the Tohoku Expressway in the northern prefecture of Miyagi at around noon, on a stretch of road about 1 km (half a mile) long, the government said.

Authorities had imposed a speed limit of 50 kph (31 mph) when heavy snow cut visibility but that was not enough to prevent disaster.

Some 200 people were caught up in the crashes with 12 of them were sent to the hospital, the disaster management agency said.

Rescue operations were underway, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

Parts of Japan have seen unusually heavy snow in recent weeks.

snow
traffic accident
traffic accidents
car crash
Japan
highway accident

Updated : 2021-01-19 19:06 GMT+08:00

