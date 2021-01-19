Taiwan badminton star advances at Toyota Thailand Open

Tai Tzu-ying advances to second round at Toyota Thailand Open. (Badminton Association of Thailand photo) Tai Tzu-ying advances to second round at Toyota Thailand Open. (Badminton Association of Thailand photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) advanced to the second round of the Toyota Thailand Open on Tuesday (Jan. 19) after beating her Thai opponent Supanida Katethong.

Following her rare defeat in the women's singles title match at the Yonex Thailand Open on Sunday (Jan. 17), the world No. 1 Tai toppled No. 46 Katethong 21-16, 21-11 in just 29 minutes during the opening round match of the new tournament. Despite trailing four times in the first game, Tai was able to regain her foothold and pulled away with a victory.

The Taiwanese shuttler will next face Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, who ranks 21st in the world, on Thursday (Jan. 21). The two players have met six times in the past, with Tai having a 6-0 advantage over her Indonesian rival.

In a Facebook post shared after Sunday's defeat, Tai explained that she was feeling a little under the weather and could not keep up with the fierce attacks from Carolina Marin of Spain. She said she is determined to bounce back and give her best efforts at the Toyota Thailand Open, which runs until Sunday (Jan. 24).



