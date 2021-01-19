Vegetarians and people with type O blood less likely to contract COVID-19

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to a recent study by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), vegetarians, smokers, and those with type 0 blood are less likely to contract the coronavirus.

Vegetarians and people in the blood group O have lower seropositivity, which means their blood serum does not test positive for antibodies.

“The study found that higher seropositivity was found for those using public transport and with occupational responsibilities such as security, housekeeping personnel, non-smokers and non-vegetarians,” according to Shantanu Sengupta, senior scientist at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB).



Vegetarians are less likely to be seropositive, meaning they are less susceptible to contracting Covid-19. (AP Photo)

The survey took blood samples of 10,427 staff members and their families from 40 research institutions under CSIR to investigate whether they had the SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. The test revealed that 10.14% of the participants did have these antibodies, indicating that they had been infected with the virus.

Subjects of the test were asked to fill in details about their blood type, smoking or alcohol habits, dietary preferences, transportation use, and medical history. Researchers found that the seropositive rate of vegetarians, those who use private transport, and those who have low-exposure occupations were reduced, meaning people with these characteristics are at lower risk of being infected with COVID-19.

Sengupta said this is the first time a cohort survey has been done in India where participants have been monitored for an extended period of time.