Taipei City Hospital to impose new entry control from Jan. 20

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk in Taipei. People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk in Taipei. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Hospital (TCH) public system will tighten entry restrictions starting Wednesday (Jan. 20) as Taiwan sees an increase of coronavirus cases following a cluster outbreak related to a hospital in the north.

Visiting hours for Zhongxing, Renai, Heping Fuyou, Yangming, Zhongxiao, and Kunming branches of the TCH system will be restricted to 11:00 to 11:30 a.m., and for the Songde campus, 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., according to TCH.

Each group of visitors will be limited to two members, and they must not exhibit respiratory symptoms or fever in order to be allowed entry. Virtual visits are advised to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmissions, said the hospital.

All individuals entering the TCH campuses are required to wear a mask and present identity documents. They are also urged to provide information regarding their travel history, occupation, contact history, and cluster risks.

National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH), the country’s top medical institution, has also introduced partial entry bans from Tuesday (Jan. 19). Advance online registration is mandatory for those who plan to visit patients at the hospital, according to NTUH.

Taiwan added four more domestic COVID cases on Tuesday, bringing the number of cluster infections at Taoyuan General Hospital to nine. As of Tuesday, the country has recorded 868 cases, including 65 domestic cases.