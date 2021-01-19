Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taipei City Hospital to impose new entry control from Jan. 20

Medical facilities in capital on alert as hospital cluster in Taoyuan aggravates

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/19 15:53
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk in Taipei.

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk in Taipei. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Hospital (TCH) public system will tighten entry restrictions starting Wednesday (Jan. 20) as Taiwan sees an increase of coronavirus cases following a cluster outbreak related to a hospital in the north.

Visiting hours for Zhongxing, Renai, Heping Fuyou, Yangming, Zhongxiao, and Kunming branches of the TCH system will be restricted to 11:00 to 11:30 a.m., and for the Songde campus, 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., according to TCH.

Each group of visitors will be limited to two members, and they must not exhibit respiratory symptoms or fever in order to be allowed entry. Virtual visits are advised to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmissions, said the hospital.

All individuals entering the TCH campuses are required to wear a mask and present identity documents. They are also urged to provide information regarding their travel history, occupation, contact history, and cluster risks.

National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH), the country’s top medical institution, has also introduced partial entry bans from Tuesday (Jan. 19). Advance online registration is mandatory for those who plan to visit patients at the hospital, according to NTUH.

Taiwan added four more domestic COVID cases on Tuesday, bringing the number of cluster infections at Taoyuan General Hospital to nine. As of Tuesday, the country has recorded 868 cases, including 65 domestic cases.

cluster
COVID
COVID-19
infections
virus transmissions
Taipei City Hospital
National Taiwan University Hospital
Taoyuan General Hospital
cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Swedish man among Taiwan's 6 imported Covid cases
Swedish man among Taiwan's 6 imported Covid cases
2021/01/18 17:25
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
2021/01/18 15:56
More foreigners want to move to Taiwan amid COVID pandemic
More foreigners want to move to Taiwan amid COVID pandemic
2021/01/18 14:33
Nurse becomes 5th healthcare worker in Taiwan hospital Covid cluster
Nurse becomes 5th healthcare worker in Taiwan hospital Covid cluster
2021/01/18 14:32
Taiwanese doctor blasts witch-hunt amid hospital COVID cluster
Taiwanese doctor blasts witch-hunt amid hospital COVID cluster
2021/01/18 10:34

Updated : 2021-01-19 16:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei