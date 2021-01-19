Covid cluster patients visited Nanmen Market, MOS Burger in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Jan. 19) provided a preliminary list of the locations where three out of the four new cases from a hospital coronavirus cluster had recently visited while contagious.

On Tuesday (Jan. 19), CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced the four latest cases from a cluster of infections tied to Taoyuan General Hospital, including Cases 864, 865, 868, and 869. Cases 864 and 865 are family members of and live with Case No. 863, a nurse who works at the same hospital as Case No. 838, a physician who was the first person in the cluster infection.

Case No. 868 is a female nurse in her 30s who worked in the same ward as Case No. 863. Case No. 869 is a Vietnamese woman in her 40s who was providing care to hospital inpatients.

After receiving notification of the family cluster infection, the health department immediately launched an epidemic investigation. A preliminary investigation has revealed a history of activities in public places during the contagious period for Cases 863, 864, and 865.



Dates, times, and locations where Cases 863, 864, and 865 recently went. (CECC image)

On Jan. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and again on Jan. 16 from 11:40 a.m. to 12:35 p.m., Case No. 863 and Case No. 864 visited the Nanmen Market in Taoyuan's Taoyuan District. From Jan. 16 to 18, it is believed that Case No. 865 went to work at the MOS Burger fast food restaurant on Wenhua 1st Road in Taoyuan's Guishan District.

People who have been in and out of the identified places during the listed times are reminded to carefully monitor their own health. If any persons who visited these places experience symptoms, they are advised to wear a medical mask and seek medical attention as soon as possible but be sure to avoid taking public transportation.

When meeting with medical professionals, patients should be prepared to inform them of their contact and travel history, occupational exposure, and whether there were other people around them when symptoms arose. After consulting with a physician, be sure to wear a mask on the way home, avoid going out, and keep a distance of at least one meter from other persons when talking with them.