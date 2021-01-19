Time and place to watch Manhattanhenge in central Taiwan city

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People in Taichung will have an opportunity to watch a sunset similar to Manhattanhenge on Jingguo Road in Dajia District from Tuesday to Thursday.

Manhattanhenge refers to the setting of the sun that aligns with New York City's Manhattan city grid, creating a solar display perfectly framed by concrete buildings and steel skyscrapers.

According to the Central Weather Bureau’s (CWB) 2021 Manhattanhenge forecast, the astronomical event will be visible on the Jingguo Road section west of the 152 kilometer mark on Provincial Highway 1 from 5:13 - 5:33 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 19), 5:12 - 5:32 p.m. on Wednesday, and 5:10 – 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The best chances to view the unique sunset will be on Tuesday and Wednesday as the forecast calls for clear and sunny skies, while on Thursday, the increased chance of cloudiness could make viewing a bit more difficult.

According to the CWB, the setting sun should be right in the center of the street for about 10 minutes each of the three days. The bureau also reminded the public to wear sunglasses while viewing the Manhattanhenge in order to avoid damaging people's eyes.