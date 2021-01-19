Taiwan electric scooter-sharing platform WeMo hit with layoffs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Electric scooter-sharing platform WeMo Scooter laid off 23 of its employees this month, the Taipei City Government’s Department of Labor said on Monday (Jan. 18).

Taipei-based WeMo notified the labor department that the layoffs were carried out on Jan. 8, CNA reported. The company said losses and downsizing led to the decision.

WeMo laid off seven employees last year because of failure to meet performance requirements. According to labor department records as of October 2020, WeMo had 282 workers registered in the mandatory labor insurance program.

Regarding the layoffs, WeMo said it has been undergoing reorganization and adjusting its workforce as it modifies its business strategy to gain market share.

WeMo launched in 2016 and now possesses a fleet of over 7,000 electric scooters in Taipei, New Taipei, and Kaohsiung, with users taking around one million rides a month, according to TechCrunch. Rather than building their own scooters like Gogoro, WeMo teamed up with Taiwanese scooter maker Kymco.

The company’s scooters are located in parking lots and spots and can be found and unlocked through the user app, where rental fees are divided into per minute, hourly rates, and monthly plans, TechCrunch reported. WeMo also competes with other electric scooter sharing platforms, including Gogoro’s GoShare and iRent.