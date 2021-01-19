Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Jan. 18) announced four new domestic cases and two imported cases of Wuhan coronavirus, with all new local cases tied to the hospital cluster.

On Tuesday (Jan. 19), CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced four new domestic coronavirus cases and two imported infections, bringing the total to 868. The latest domestic cases are comprised of the fourth nurse from the same hospital, relatives of two prior cases, and a foreign caregiver, while the newest imported cases include a Taiwanese woman and an Indonesian fisheries worker.

According to Chen, Case No. 864 is a male in his 50s, and Case No. 865 is a female in her 20s, both of whom are family members of and live with Case No. 863, a nurse who works at the same hospital as Case No. 838, a physician who was the first person in the cluster infection. Both Case No. 864 and Case No. 865 have recently begun to develop a cough and runny nose.

Because they were listed as contacts of Case No. 863, they were tested for the coronavirus on Jan. 18. The two were confirmed to have COVID-19 on Jan. 19.

Case No. 868 is a female nurse in her 30s. She worked in the same ward as Case No. 863.

She was tested for the coronavirus on Jan. 12, 15, and 17, but the results came back negative each time. However, on Jan. 18, she suffered from a fever, itchy throat, and headache.

That same day, she underwent a fourth test for the coronavirus. On Jan. 19, she tested positive for COVID-19.

Case No. 869 is a Vietnamese woman in her 40s who was providing care to hospital inpatients.

After receiving notification of the family cluster infection, the health department immediately launched an epidemic investigation. A preliminary investigation has revealed a history of public activities in public places during the contagious period for Cases 863, 864, and 865.

On Jan. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and again on Jan. 16 from 11:40 a.m. to 12:35 p.m., Case No. 863 and Case No. 864 visited the Nanmen Market in Taoyuan's Taoyuan District. From Jan. 16 to 18, it is believed that Case No. 865 went to work at the MOS Burger fast food restaurant on Wenhua 1st Road in Taoyuan's Guishan District.



(CECC image)

People who have been in and out of the identified places during the listed times are reminded to carefully monitor their own health. If any persons who visited these places experience symptoms, they are advised to wear a medical mask and seek medication attention as soon as possible but to avoid taking public transportation.

When meeting with medical professionals, patients should be prepared to inform them of their contact and travel history, occupational exposure, and whether there were other people around them when symptoms arose. After consulting with a physician, be sure to wear a mask on the way home, avoid going out, and keep a distance of at least one meter from other persons when talking with them.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 139,038 COVID-19 tests, with 135,978 coming back negative. Out of the 868 officially confirmed cases, 764 were imported, 65 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from the cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 766 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 95 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.