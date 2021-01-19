Alexa
Largest Japanese discount chain opens first location in Taiwan

Don Don Donki store in Taipei’s Ximending features imported Japanese cosmetics, fresh produce, made-to-order meals

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/19 14:15
Don Quijote opens first location in Taiwan Jan. 19. (Facebook, Don Don Donki photo)

Don Quijote opens first location in Taiwan Jan. 19. (Facebook, Don Don Donki photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The largest Japanese discount chain Don Quijote has opened its first store in Taiwan and will sell products that are less commonly found on Taiwanese supermarket shelves.

Traveling under the Don Don Donki brand, the chain's first Taiwanese store opened Tuesday (Jan. 19) in Taipei's Ximending shopping district with Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) overseeing the affair. It is three stories tall and carries a wide selection of Japanese cosmetics, snacks, biscuits, soft drinks, household appliances, fresh fruits and vegetables, made-to-order meals, and sushi.

During her opening address, Huang noted that Don Don Donki has long been a favorite of Taiwanese tourists in Japan. She said she had personally visited the Japanese branches at least 10 times during her overseas travel.

Huang thanked the Invest Taipei Office for assisting Don Quijote in opening its store in Taiwan amid the coronavirus pandemic. She said the store will give Taiwanese consumers a "mock travel" experience, reported CNA.

In a news release published Tuesday, the Ministry of Economic Affairs pointed out that the new Don Don Donki location, which operates 24 hours a day, has already created nearly 400 jobs. It said bringing the popular Japanese chain to Taiwan will help boost its competitiveness in the retail industry.

Opening ceremony of Don Don Donki store in Taipei's Ximending. (CNA photo)

Taiwanese wait in line to shop at the Don Don Donki store in Ximending. (CNA photo)

Don Don Donki carries a variety of fruits imported from Japan. (Facebook, Don Don Donki photo)

Over 2,000 kinds of Japanese snacks available at Don Don Donki. (Facebook, Don Don Donki photo)

Fresh seafood section at Don Don Donki. (Facebook, Don Don Donki photo)

Updated : 2021-01-19 16:04 GMT+08:00

