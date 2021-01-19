Smithfield Divorce Hong Kong is increasing its team in anticipation of the surge in demand for family dispute solutions

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 January 2021 - In the midst of the global environmental turmoil and the epidemic in 2020, Smithfield has become a trusted divorce firm in Hong Kong by handling civil disputes and family cases of all sizes for a wide range of stakeholders in the community.













Demand for family dispute solutions has increased dramatically as a result of the epidemic and the economic climate. In spite of the recent turmoil in Hong Kong, Smithfield is moving forward to expand and add more than 10 staff members to its team to enhance its efficiency in the area of civil and family dispute resolution.





Smithfield founder Kennth Mak said, "Firms must have the ability to be highly flexible and mobile, to mobilize resources in the region quickly, and to develop new business plans in response to changing market demands."





Smithfield advocates a one-stop solution and is committed to providing clients with the most effective and time-saving approach to all possible solutions, while maintaining a high degree of flexibility to tailor each case to the realities of each situation.





With more than a decade of experience, the company has handled more than 6,000 successful cases, both civil and family, putting clients first and providing them with the highest quality of service.





Smithfield offers a high level of competence in all areas of divorce procedure in Hong Kong, Hong Kong-China divorce, child custody, alimony and distribution of family assets after divorce, utilizing diverse experience and knowledge of handling cases to effectively handle matters and provide professional advice.



