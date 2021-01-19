Alexa
Public concerned new skyscraper will block view of Taipei 101 fireworks

Numerology expert warns axe-like shape of tower would result in bad feng shui for Taipei City Government

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/19 11:52
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The public is concerned that a new skyscraper proposed for Taipei will block the view of the Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. last year acquired the rights to build on the site of the Taipei World Trade Center's Exhibition Hall 3 for NT$31.28 billion (US$1.12 billion). However, since the company's plans for a new skyscraper emerged, some members of the public consider it bad feng shui, and others fear it will block the view of the fireworks launched from Taipei 101 for New Year's Eve.

Images of the proposed structure that have surfaced in online forums show an inverted trapezoidal prism that some describe as an "axe" or "razor blade." Many netizens expressed concern that since the building will be sandwiched between Taipei City Hall and Taipei 101, it will block most of the view of the New Year's Eve display from thousands of people at Taipei City Hall Plaza and other nearby areas.

Numerology expert Chang Hsu-chu (張旭初) was cited by TVBS as saying that the form of the proposed skyscraper is like that of an axe and that if this axe takes shape, it may create a wedge between the Taipei City Government and Taipei 101 and lead to a rift between the two. "If this is completed, it may affect the mayor greatly and affect his political fortunes in the elections."

However, Nanshan Insurance has tried to reassure the public by saying the released image were part of an environmental impact assessment, not necessarily the final design for the building. If completed, it would be the second trapezoidal building built by the insurance conglomerate that abuts Taipei 101 after Taipei Nan Shan Plaza, which opened in 2018.

