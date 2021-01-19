Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Photos: Snow fills Kashmir resort with tourists again

By DAR YASIN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/19 09:45
Indian tourists and locals ski on a slope in Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Snow this winter has br...
Indian tourists walk on a snow covered road in Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Snow this winter has ...
Tourists wait for their turn to use ski-lift used to transport them up a slope top in Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunda...
Kashmiris pull Indian tourists on sledges at Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Snow this winter has b...
Trees are covered with hoar-frost on a cold day in Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Snow this winter ...
Tourists ski down a slop in Afarwat, Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Snow this winter has brought al...
Ramasha Rizwan, an Indian tourist is helped by a Kashmiri ski instructor to ski down a slop in Afarwat, Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian control...
Skiers' tracks crisscross the slopes in Afarwat, Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Snow this winter ha...
Tourists from Holland ski down a slope as fog engulfs the background in Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Jan. 11, 20...
Sukjeet Kaur, 13, a Kashmir school girl skis down a slope as her instructor and friends watch in Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kas...
Meenu Nanda, 38, an Indian tourist poses along with her husband as an unidentified family member takes picture in Afarwat, Gulmarg, northwest of Srina...
An Indian tourist enjoys a morning walk on a snow covered road on a cold and foggy morning in Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmi...
A Kashmiri tour operator carries luggage of a tourist as he walks toward a hotel at Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturda...
A stray dog walks on a snow covered road as fog engulfs the background on a cold and foggy morning in Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlle...
Abandoned huts belonging to nomads are covered by snow in Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Snow this ...
A Kashmiri sledge puller walks on a snow covered slope at Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Snow this...

Indian tourists and locals ski on a slope in Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Snow this winter has br...

Indian tourists walk on a snow covered road in Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Snow this winter has ...

Tourists wait for their turn to use ski-lift used to transport them up a slope top in Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunda...

Kashmiris pull Indian tourists on sledges at Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Snow this winter has b...

Trees are covered with hoar-frost on a cold day in Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Snow this winter ...

Tourists ski down a slop in Afarwat, Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Snow this winter has brought al...

Ramasha Rizwan, an Indian tourist is helped by a Kashmiri ski instructor to ski down a slop in Afarwat, Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian control...

Skiers' tracks crisscross the slopes in Afarwat, Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Snow this winter ha...

Tourists from Holland ski down a slope as fog engulfs the background in Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Jan. 11, 20...

Sukjeet Kaur, 13, a Kashmir school girl skis down a slope as her instructor and friends watch in Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kas...

Meenu Nanda, 38, an Indian tourist poses along with her husband as an unidentified family member takes picture in Afarwat, Gulmarg, northwest of Srina...

An Indian tourist enjoys a morning walk on a snow covered road on a cold and foggy morning in Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmi...

A Kashmiri tour operator carries luggage of a tourist as he walks toward a hotel at Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturda...

A stray dog walks on a snow covered road as fog engulfs the background on a cold and foggy morning in Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlle...

Abandoned huts belonging to nomads are covered by snow in Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Snow this ...

A Kashmiri sledge puller walks on a snow covered slope at Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Snow this...

GULMARG, India (AP) — Snow lies knee-deep in the pastoral town of Gulmarg, or “meadow of flowers,” on Indian-controlled Kashmir's high plateau.

With its blanket of white, the idyllic hill station is seeing tourists again fill its hotels and ski, sledge and trek its Himalayan landscape.

The heavy influx of tourists is a dramatic change for the tourism industry in disputed Kashmir, which faced the double whammy of the coronavirus pandemic and harsh curbs on civil rights India imposed in the region in August 2019.

Gulmarg was developed as a resort by the British nearly a century ago, and the region's eternal appeal with foreign visitors has made it a year-round destination. In summer, tourists meander through meadows, ravines and evergreen-forested valleys. In winter, they snowboard and trek on Asia’s largest ski terrain.

The 2019 end of Kashmir's semi-autonomous status and an unprecedented security clampdown morphed Gulmarg into a ghost town, an illustration of the region's economic ruin. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries pegged the economic losses in the region at $5.3 billion and about half a million jobs lost till August last year.

But worse was yet to come. Last March, Indian authorities enforced a harsh lockdown to combat the coronavirus, all but halting foreign travel.

The pandemic, however, made Indians reconsider their own vacations. Once snow coated the hill station last month, they decided to travel to Gulmarg when otherwise they might have gone abroad. And for the first time in 15 months, hotels are sold out till the end of February.

“Nobody is worried about the virus. Everybody is feeling free,” said Meenu Nanda, 38, an Indian tourist.

Updated : 2021-01-19 11:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital