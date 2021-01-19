Three Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Jan. 18), marking the 15th such intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, a Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft, and a Y-8 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, the Taiwanese military scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the three Chinese planes.

This month, Chinese military planes were spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone on Jan. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18. Since mid-September of last year, China has been sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ on a regular basis, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and consisting of one to three Chinese aircraft.

According to MND data, PLAAF planes were detected in Taiwan’s ADIZ 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October, including a drone on Oct. 22.

The Y-8 is a medium-sized, medium-range transport aircraft based on the Soviet Antonov An-12 and produced by the Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation. It can be operated by as few as two or as many as five crew members, depending on the variant.

The Y-8 is 34 meters in length and has 38-meter wingspan. It is outfitted with four WJ-6 turboprop engines and has a maximum speed of 660 kilometers per hour, a 10.4-km service ceiling, a ferry range of 4,800 km, and a maximum range of 5,615 km.



Chinese Y-8 ASW on Jan. 18 (MND photo)



Chinese Y-8 EW on Jan. 18 (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Jan. 18 (MND image)