By BERNIE WILSON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/19 08:37
AP source: Padres acquiring SD native Musgrove from Pirates

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are adding yet another pitcher to their rotation, agreeing to bring right-hander Joe Musgrove to his hometown in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the trade had not been announced.

Musgrove, who played at Grossmont High in suburban El Cajon, California, will join a rotation that includes Yu Darvish and Blake Snell, who were obtained in blockbuster trades after Christmas.

Musgrove will head from a Pirates team that had the worst record in the majors during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season to a Padres club that ended a 13-year playoff drought and believes it can contend for the World Series title.

The Pirates will get a number of prospects in return, including well-regarded outfielder Hudson Head. Multiple reports indicated the trade was part of a three-team deal, with the New York Mets acquiring left-hander Joey Lucchesi from San Diego.

Musgrove, Pittsburgh's opening day starter in 2020, avoided arbitration last week when he and the Pirates agreed to a $4.45 million salary for 2021. He went 1-5 with a 3.86 ERA last season while making a pro-rated $1,037,037 of a $2.8 million salary, striking out 55 batters in 39 2/3 innings.

Musgrove, 28, won a World Series ring with Houston in 2017 before being sent to the Pirates in the trade that sent Gerrit Cole to the Astros in January 2018. Musgrove was the winning pitcher in Game 5 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

___

AP Sports Writer Will Graves in Pittsburgh contributed.

Updated : 2021-01-19 10:00 GMT+08:00

