Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hendriks has full no-trade this year, then limited provision

By RONALD BLUM , AP Baseball Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/19 08:06
FILE - Oakland Athletics pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Houston Astros' Josh Reddick during the eighth inning of Game 3 of a baseball...
FILE - This is a 2020 file photo showing Liam Hendriks of the Oakland Athletics baseball team. The Chicago White Sox have finalized a $54 million, thr...
FILE - Oakland Athletics pitcher Liam Hendriks works against the San Francisco Giants in the 10th inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, in this ...

FILE - Oakland Athletics pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Houston Astros' Josh Reddick during the eighth inning of Game 3 of a baseball...

FILE - This is a 2020 file photo showing Liam Hendriks of the Oakland Athletics baseball team. The Chicago White Sox have finalized a $54 million, thr...

FILE - Oakland Athletics pitcher Liam Hendriks works against the San Francisco Giants in the 10th inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, in this ...

CHICAGO (AP) — Liam Hendriks has a full no-trade provision through October in his $54 million, three-year contract with the Chicago White Sox.

For the year after that, through October 2022, the closer can submit a list of 10 teams he can't be traded to without his consent. From November 2022 through the end of the contract, he can submit a list of five teams he can’t be traded to without his consent.

Hendriks gets a $1 million signing bonus, payable this July 1, and salaries of $11 million this year, $13 million in 2022 and $14 million in 2023. The White Sox have an unusual $15 million option for 2024 with a $15 million buyout, and if the option is not exercised, the buyout would be due in 10 payments of $1.5 million each July 1 2024-33.

If Hendriks is traded, the option year would become guaranteed.

Chicago announced his agreement Friday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-19 09:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital