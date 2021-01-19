Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bucs designate Vita Vea to return from reserve/injured list

By  Associated Press
2021/01/19 07:22
Bucs designate Vita Vea to return from reserve/injured list

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have designated nose tackle Vita Vea to return from the reserve/injured list and the third-year pro is expected to resume practice ahead of Sunday’s NFC championship game at Green Bay.

Vea has been sidelined since breaking an ankle during a 20-19 loss at Chicago on Oct. 8. The Bucs (13-5) have a 21-day window to return the 6-foot-4, 347-pound tackle to the active roster.

Vea was the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He’s appeared in 34 games, including five this season.

The Bucs have led the NFL in rushing defense each of the past two seasons. Vea has been a big part of that success.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-01-19 08:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital