Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ibrahimović scores 2 as Milan beats Cagliari 2-0 to go clear

By  Associated Press
2021/01/19 06:00
Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring the first goal of the game against Cagliari, during their Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari ...
Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, centre, celebrates after scoring the second goal of the game, with Samu Castillejo, left, and Alessio Romagnoli, right, du...
Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 2nd left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of the game against Cagliari, during their Italian Serie ...
Radja Nainggolan of Cagliari, right, in action against Milan, during their Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Milan at the Sardegna Are...
Alfred Duncan, right, of Cagliari in action against Sandro Tonali of Milan, during their Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Milan at th...

Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring the first goal of the game against Cagliari, during their Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari ...

Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, centre, celebrates after scoring the second goal of the game, with Samu Castillejo, left, and Alessio Romagnoli, right, du...

Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 2nd left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of the game against Cagliari, during their Italian Serie ...

Radja Nainggolan of Cagliari, right, in action against Milan, during their Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Milan at the Sardegna Are...

Alfred Duncan, right, of Cagliari in action against Sandro Tonali of Milan, during their Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Milan at th...

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimović scored twice to help 10-man AC Milan win 2-0 at Cagliari on Monday and reclaim first place outright in Serie A.

Ibrahimović converted a first-half penalty and doubled his tally early in the second period. They were his first goals since his recent return from injury, taking his tally to 12 in eight league matches.

Milan substitute Alexis Saelemaekers was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession shortly after coming off the bench.

Milan moved three points clear of second-place Inter Milan. The two play each other in the league on Feb. 21.

Ibrahimović had played the final few minutes of Milan’s last league match in his first appearance since Nov. 22 and also started last week’s cup match — both against Torino.

The 39-year-old Swede won and converted a penalty in the seventh minute in Sardinia after being barged over by Cagliari defender Charalampos Lykogiannis. Ibrahimović had missed three of his last seven spot kicks.

Davide Calabria hit the post before setting up Milan’s second, seven minutes into the second half, with a long ball over the top for Ibrahimović to run onto and place into the bottom far corner.

The only negative note was the dismissal of Saelemaekers. The 21-year-old Belgian was brought on in the 66th minute, booked two minutes later and shown another yellow card six minutes after that.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-19 08:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei
Vietnamese man attacked by knife in his sleep in New Taipei
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital